Freelance Wrestling Cheap Pop Results 8.05.22: Mick Foley Serves as Guest Referee

– Freelance Wrestling presented its Cheap Pop event on Friday. Mick Foley was the special guest refer for the main event title match with Robert Anthony vs. Storm Grayson. The event was held at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois and aired live on IWTV. Below are some results from the Freelance Wrestling show, via Fightful:

* Craig Mitchell beat Bucky Collins, Angel Escalera, Ethan Price, Koda Hernandez and Devon Monroe.

* Project MONIX beat Dan The Dad.

* Effy beat Frontman Jah-C.

* Darin Corbin beat Kylie Rae via disqualification.

* Freelance Legacy Championship Match: Bryan Keith (c) beat Koko Lane (w/ Trevor Outlaw) to retain the title.

* Freelance World Tag Team Championship Match: Bang Bros (Davey Bang & August Matthews) (c) beat Mark Wheeler & Evan Greenaway to retain the titles.

* Freelance World Championship Match with special guest referee Mick Foley: Robert Anthony (w/ Frank The Clown) beat Storm Grayson (c) to win the title.