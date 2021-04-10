wrestling / News
Freelance Wrestling Chicago’s Secret Stash Results: Robert Anthony Defends Title in Main Event, More
Freelance Wrestling held their Chicago’s Secret Stash show on Friday, with Robert Anthony defending the Freelance Legacy Championship and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:
* Chico Sauve def. Danger Mask, Jackson P. Larkin, Sage Philips, Sean Galway, Torero
* GPA def. Laynie Luck
Watch me whip, watch me ELBOW #ChiSecretStash @LaynieLuck pic.twitter.com/UpLptzbFSd
— Cody Nichols (@AllEliteCody) April 9, 2021
* Effy def. Trevor Outlaw
#ChiSecretStash good to be home. @EFFYlives @thetrevoroutlaw #FreelanceIsHome pic.twitter.com/hvXxurDMdp
— Hank 🇪🇨 (@OGHank312) April 9, 2021
* Acid Jaz & Marshe Rockett def. Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez
* Angel Escalera def. Cole Radrick
What an upset!!!! LETS FUCKING GO KID!!! @El_SazonAngel!!! #ChiSecretStash pic.twitter.com/5L5W3ZqQMn
— Hank 🇪🇨 (@OGHank312) April 9, 2021
* Jordan Oliver def. August Matthews
INSANE! @TheJordanOliver is Winning Everywhere! #ChiSecretStash @FreelanceWres @FreelanceUndrgd @indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/ttDIrQvs0C
— Putting You Over (@PuttingUOver) April 9, 2021
* Freelance Legacy Championship Match: Robert Anthony def. Storm Grayson
