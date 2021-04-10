Freelance Wrestling Chicago’s Secret Stash Results: Robert Anthony Defends Title in Main Event, More

Freelance Wrestling held their Chicago’s Secret Stash show on Friday, with Robert Anthony defending the Freelance Legacy Championship and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:

* Chico Sauve def. Danger Mask, Jackson P. Larkin, Sage Philips, Sean Galway, Torero

* GPA def. Laynie Luck

* Effy def. Trevor Outlaw

* Acid Jaz & Marshe Rockett def. Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez

* Angel Escalera def. Cole Radrick

* Jordan Oliver def. August Matthews

* Freelance Legacy Championship Match: Robert Anthony def. Storm Grayson