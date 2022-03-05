Freelance Wrestling Flawless Victory Results 3.03.22

– Freelance Wrestling returned with the Flawless Victory show earlier this week at the Emporium Logan Square in Chicago, Illinois. The event was streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Sabin Gauge beat Aaron Payne and Acid Jaz and Angel Escalera and Isaias Velazquez and Sean Galway.

* Alfonso Gonzalez beat Blair Onyx.

* Matt Knicks beat GPA.

* The Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) & Xavier Sky beat Pick N Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) & Project MONIX.

* Laynie Luck beat Guerrera Del Brisenas.

* Storm Grayson beat Kylie Rae.