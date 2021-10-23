Freelance Wrestling Killer Klown From Logan Square Results

Freelance Wrestling held their event Killer Klown from Logan Square event last night at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, IL. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Darius Latrell def. Braven Fett and Bryce Benjamin and Danger Mask and Missa Kate and Sabin Gauge

* Freelance World Title Tournament First Round: Robert Anthony (w/ Frank The Clown) def. Angel Escalera

* Effy def. Wes Barkley

* Alfonso Gonzalez def. Project MONIX

* Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. Take It Homewreckers (Bucky Collins & Mikey McFinnegan) and The Philly Marino Experience (Marino T & Philly C)

* New Texas Pro Championship: Bryan Keith (c) def. Storm Grayson

* Freelance World Title Tournament First Round: Craig Mitchell def. Trevor Outlaw

Thank you to @FreelanceWres for having me last night! It was an awesome experience and an amazing, Sold Out show! Thanks to everyone in Chicago that came out to watch and thank you to @EFFYlives for taking me to my limit!!! Replay available now on @indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/h8rpRbjo7z — Maserati Wes (@WesBarkley) October 23, 2021