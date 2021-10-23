wrestling / News

Freelance Wrestling Killer Klown From Logan Square Results

October 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Freelance Wrestling

Freelance Wrestling held their event Killer Klown from Logan Square event last night at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, IL. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Darius Latrell def. Braven Fett and Bryce Benjamin and Danger Mask and Missa Kate and Sabin Gauge
* Freelance World Title Tournament First Round: Robert Anthony (w/ Frank The Clown) def. Angel Escalera
* Effy def. Wes Barkley
* Alfonso Gonzalez def. Project MONIX
* Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. Take It Homewreckers (Bucky Collins & Mikey McFinnegan) and The Philly Marino Experience (Marino T & Philly C)
* New Texas Pro Championship: Bryan Keith (c) def. Storm Grayson
* Freelance World Title Tournament First Round: Craig Mitchell def. Trevor Outlaw

