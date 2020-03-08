wrestling / News

Freelance Wrestling Lucky Punks Results: Colt Cabana, Effy, More

March 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Revolution Colt Cabana

Freelance Wrestling held their ‘Lucky Punks’ event last night at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois, featuring Colt Cabana, Effy and more. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Isaias Velazquez (w/Dean Jacobs) def. Danhausen

* Elayna Black & Jesus Bryce def. Acid Jaz & Laynie Luck

* Freelance World Tag Team Title Gauntlet Match: The Take It Homewreckers (Bucky Collins & Mikey) def. Davey Bang & Missa Kate and The Four Star Heroes (Chris Castro & Matt Knicks) and The Philly Marino Experience (Marino T & Philly C) and The Space Pirates (Shane Sabre & Space Monkey) (c)

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Title Four-Way Match: Warhorse (c) def. Alex Zayne and Colt Cabana and Kobe Durst

* Freelance Legacy Title Match: Effy (c) def. Mark Wheeler

* Freelance Legacy Title #1 Contendership Six-Way Scramble Match: GPA def. Arik Cannon and Dan The Dad and Darin Corbin and Gary Jay and Kenny Sutra

* Freelance World Title #1 Contendership Match: Craig Mitchell vs. Robert Anthony (w/Frank The Clown) ended in a double pin.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Freelance Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading