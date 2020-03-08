wrestling / News
Freelance Wrestling Lucky Punks Results: Colt Cabana, Effy, More
Freelance Wrestling held their ‘Lucky Punks’ event last night at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois, featuring Colt Cabana, Effy and more. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Isaias Velazquez (w/Dean Jacobs) def. Danhausen
* Elayna Black & Jesus Bryce def. Acid Jaz & Laynie Luck
* Freelance World Tag Team Title Gauntlet Match: The Take It Homewreckers (Bucky Collins & Mikey) def. Davey Bang & Missa Kate and The Four Star Heroes (Chris Castro & Matt Knicks) and The Philly Marino Experience (Marino T & Philly C) and The Space Pirates (Shane Sabre & Space Monkey) (c)
* IWTV Independent Wrestling Title Four-Way Match: Warhorse (c) def. Alex Zayne and Colt Cabana and Kobe Durst
* Freelance Legacy Title Match: Effy (c) def. Mark Wheeler
* Freelance Legacy Title #1 Contendership Six-Way Scramble Match: GPA def. Arik Cannon and Dan The Dad and Darin Corbin and Gary Jay and Kenny Sutra
* Freelance World Title #1 Contendership Match: Craig Mitchell vs. Robert Anthony (w/Frank The Clown) ended in a double pin.
A bit difficult to see, but here's @AlexZayne hitting a 630° to chants of Taco Bell.
Side note: Got to chat him up briefly after the show because I first saw him at the Tampa NJPW show and he was a super nice guy. @FreelanceWres #LuckyPunks pic.twitter.com/RIdYMwPj55
— Name cannot be blank (@thealexstorm) March 7, 2020
at my first @FreelanceWres event. incredible atmosphere the whole night. @DanhausenAD @DazeZhaVoo #LuckyPunks pic.twitter.com/y21Uz08oNY
— Chardi B (@Hi_Chardi_B) March 7, 2020
speaking of great atmospheres. this was the beginning of @EFFYlives entrance for his match #LuckyPunks so awesome pic.twitter.com/nzGyWKBgUi
— Chardi B (@Hi_Chardi_B) March 7, 2020
Hammer of dawn by @DazeZhaVoo to @DanhausenAD #LuckyPunks | @FreelanceWres @indiewrestling #freelancebanter
Sign up for https://t.co/jOvKEfklFS and use promo code FREELANCE for a free 5 day! pic.twitter.com/k42tQdLP6s
— Wrestling With Unicorns (@W_W_Unicorns) March 7, 2020
Faded sins by @ElaynaBlack to @acid_jaz#LuckyPunks | @FreelanceWres @indiewrestling #freelancebanter
Sign up for https://t.co/jOvKEfklFS and use promo code FREELANCE for a free 5 day! pic.twitter.com/skmS70xCDF
— Wrestling With Unicorns (@W_W_Unicorns) March 8, 2020
