Freelance Wrestling’s Matt Knicks Stepping Away ‘For the Foreseeable Future’

Indie wrestling star and Freelance Wrestling promoter Matt Knicks is taking a hiatus from the industry, announcing that he’s stepping away for now. Knicks posted to social media on Monday announcing that he is leaving Freelance Wrestling and the industry as a whole “for the foreseeable future.”

You can see the full post by Knicks, who cites the fact that he has personal things to attend to and a lack of investment in his work. He noted that Freelance has been left in good hands and that he hopes to return some day:

I’m not really sure how to post this so here it goes.

As of now, I am stepping away from Freelance Wrestling & Professional Wrestling as a whole for the foreseeable future.

This isn’t a decision that came easily and it’s been weighing on me for the last year. I’ve got a lot of stuff going on in my personal life that I need to take care of and I felt like I wasn’t invested in anything I was doing anymore. I realized that it also wasn’t fair for me to be in charge of anything that I wasn’t as invested in as the people working to make it better.

I left Freelance in the hands of people that I love and trust to keep everything moving forward and I’m very confident that they will continue the Freelance legacy with the same passion and drive that I once had.

This isn’t me saying “boo hoo I quit”, I hope to return someday feeling the love for this business that I know is still in me. I still love professional wrestling, but for me, right now, the only things important to me now is my family and my mental health.

Please, continue to support Freelance & the Freelance Wrestling Academy, the trainers and these students really work hard, and seeing the passion in their hearts makes me happy to know that Freelance & professional wrestling is in good hands in the future.

Much love,

– Nick