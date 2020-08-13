Various News: Freelance Wrestling Owner Takes Shot at Velveteen Dream, Action Figure Maker on This Week’s AEW Unrestricted

– The owner of Freelance Wrestling took a very pointed shot at Velveteen Dream after Dream returned to NXT TV last night. As reported, Dream made his return on last night’s show and competed in the qualifier for the NXT North American Title match at NXT Takeover XXX.

When a fan noticed that Dream’s gear was visually similar to Freelance owner Marvelous Matt Knicks, they posted to Twitter to comment and Knicks replied. His reference is to sexual misconduct allegations against Dream, who has been accused of sexually grooming several underage boys:

Nope, I’m not an underage kid. https://t.co/Q3qyNJyWjU — 💜Marvelous Matt Knicks 💜 (@TheMattKnicks) August 13, 2020

– Jeremy Padawer of Jazwares, who are the makers of the AEW Unrivaled action figure line, is the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted. The episode is described as follows: