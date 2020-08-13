wrestling / News
Various News: Freelance Wrestling Owner Takes Shot at Velveteen Dream, Action Figure Maker on This Week’s AEW Unrestricted
– The owner of Freelance Wrestling took a very pointed shot at Velveteen Dream after Dream returned to NXT TV last night. As reported, Dream made his return on last night’s show and competed in the qualifier for the NXT North American Title match at NXT Takeover XXX.
When a fan noticed that Dream’s gear was visually similar to Freelance owner Marvelous Matt Knicks, they posted to Twitter to comment and Knicks replied. His reference is to sexual misconduct allegations against Dream, who has been accused of sexually grooming several underage boys:
Nope, I’m not an underage kid. https://t.co/Q3qyNJyWjU
— 💜Marvelous Matt Knicks 💜 (@TheMattKnicks) August 13, 2020
– Jeremy Padawer of Jazwares, who are the makers of the AEW Unrivaled action figure line, is the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted. The episode is described as follows:
The AEW Unrivaled Series I action figures are available now (at Walmart and RingsideCollectibles.com), and Series II is coming soon! Discover what it took to the get the figures designed, created, and delivered from Jeremy Padawer, longtime wrestling fan and partner in Jazwares, the toy company producing the AEW line. Jeremy shares the inspiration behind the performers and accessories chosen for Unrivaled Series I and II, what collectors will love about the packaging, how they were able to capture such fine details in the figures, and when Series II and III will be available. He also answers a bunch of fan questions about future products, representation of the AEW Women’s Division, most popular figures, and highest value collectibles.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Says That Triple H and Shawn Michaels Used To Bully The Rock Backstage
- Seth Rollins Says Eddie Kingston Has Hopefully Matured, Praises His Mic Work, Comments on RAW Underground
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In on Raw Underground, Says He Likes the Concept & WWE Shouldn’t Overproduce It
- More Backstage Details Regarding Heat on Sammy Guevara Following Chair Throw on Matt Hardy