Freelance Wrestling Announces Plan for Weekly Shows Where Fans Can Donate to Wrestlers Directly

– Freelance Wrestling issued an announcement today that the promotion will host a weekly show where fans can donate directly to the wrestlers to help the talents who might be struggling due to the lost revenue amid cancelled or postponed shows due to the coronavirus. The plan is to hold the shows at the Pro Wrestling Tees warehouse, and they would be streamed on IWTV.

According to the announcement, fans would be able to donate money to each specific wrestler through a PayPal link that would be available when their match is happening, likening it to a wrestling telethon. You can read the full announcement from Freelance Wrestling below: