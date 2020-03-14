wrestling / News
Freelance Wrestling Announces Plan for Weekly Shows Where Fans Can Donate to Wrestlers Directly
– Freelance Wrestling issued an announcement today that the promotion will host a weekly show where fans can donate directly to the wrestlers to help the talents who might be struggling due to the lost revenue amid cancelled or postponed shows due to the coronavirus. The plan is to hold the shows at the Pro Wrestling Tees warehouse, and they would be streamed on IWTV.
According to the announcement, fans would be able to donate money to each specific wrestler through a PayPal link that would be available when their match is happening, likening it to a wrestling telethon. You can read the full announcement from Freelance Wrestling below:
Hello everyone!
Things have been a little crazy lately and it’s effecting everyone, from the NBA to our small independent wrestling shows. A lot of places are canceling events, which leaves a lot of wrestlers out of work. Most people on the independents work a normal job as well as wrestling, but some, this is it for them. If there’s no shows, there’s no money.
I’ve been working on this idea for the last 24 hrs in conjunction with IWTV and soon we will be hosting weekly live streamed events from the Freelance Wrestling Academy hosted in the Pro Wrestling Tees warehouse in Chicago. The idea is simple, wrestlers will wrestle and fans watching at home can donate money to each specific wrestler through a PayPal link as their match is happening, kind of like a pro wrestling telethon.
It may not be much, but it’s allowing these guys and girls an opportunity to make SOME money rather than just sitting at home waiting.
We’ll have more information on what days and times this will be streaming, we have to be patient with all the chaos that is happening around us. The information thing is to help these wrestlers get money back in their pockets.
In the mean time, please go over to prowrestlingtees.com and support these guys by buying some merch.
Thank you all.
