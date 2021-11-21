wrestling / News

Freelance Wrestling Purple Papi’s Big Birthday Blowout Results: Effy Competes In Main Event

November 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Freelance Wrestling

Freelance Wrestling held their event Purple Papi’s Big Birthday Blowout last night from Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, IL. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Missa Kate def. Blair Onyx and Brooke Valentine and Guerrera de Brisenas and Kylie Rae and Laynie Luck
* Kody Lane def. Everett Connors
* Freelance World Title Tournament Semi Final Match: Craig Mitchell def. GPA
* Rockin Horses (Dan The Dad & Warhorse) def. Hysteria (Cole Radrick & Sage Philips)
* Storm Grayson def. Jordan Oliver
* Angel Escalera & The Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. Take It Homewreckers (Bucky Collins & Darin Corbin)
* Freelance World Title Tournament Semi Final Match: Robert Anthony def. Effy

