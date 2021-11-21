wrestling / News
Freelance Wrestling Purple Papi’s Big Birthday Blowout Results: Effy Competes In Main Event
Freelance Wrestling held their event Purple Papi’s Big Birthday Blowout last night from Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, IL. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Missa Kate def. Blair Onyx and Brooke Valentine and Guerrera de Brisenas and Kylie Rae and Laynie Luck
* Kody Lane def. Everett Connors
* Freelance World Title Tournament Semi Final Match: Craig Mitchell def. GPA
* Rockin Horses (Dan The Dad & Warhorse) def. Hysteria (Cole Radrick & Sage Philips)
* Storm Grayson def. Jordan Oliver
* Angel Escalera & The Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. Take It Homewreckers (Bucky Collins & Darin Corbin)
* Freelance World Title Tournament Semi Final Match: Robert Anthony def. Effy
@stormgraysonPW and @TheJordanOIiver did not disappoint. Storm manages to bring something new to every match and there doesn’t seem to be anything he can’t do!@FreelanceWres #FreelancePapi #HolyShit pic.twitter.com/vuPGG7OnQf
— Rylie, legally (@darkpanictwitch) November 20, 2021
double muta lock #FreelancePapi pic.twitter.com/LGCsEJuUXQ
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) November 20, 2021
This is certainly a vibe.@FreelanceWres @YeezyCon #FreelancePapi pic.twitter.com/bTM8Savwim
— Rylie, legally (@darkpanictwitch) November 20, 2021
The look on @PerchXLV 's face 😂 @EFFYlives @FrankTheClown_ #FreelancePapi @FreelanceWres #freelancewrestling pic.twitter.com/VPg1AG0df7
— Beauty Beatdown (@BeautyxBeatdown) November 20, 2021
.@JPWARHORSE @FreelanceWres pic.twitter.com/HIBTRViOs2
— Stephanie Chase (@stephaniemchase) November 20, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Lady Frost on Her WWE Tryout Experience, Being Told She Was Too Old
- Tony Khan Reveals Owen Hart Cup Information Will be Revealed at AEW Winter Is Coming
- Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Is Big On The ‘Rip The Band-Aid Off’ Mentality
- Mickie James, Matt Hardy, Ricochet & More React to Latest WWE Releases