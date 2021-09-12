Freelance Wrestling Remember The Name Results: World Title Tournament Matches, More

Freelance Wrestling’s Remember The Name took place over the weekend featuring matches in their World Title Tournament, and the results are online. You can see them below, per Fightful:

– Craig Mitchell def. Alfonso Gonzalez and Blair Onyx and Danger Mask and Devon Monroe and Rylie Jackson

Felt good to dive back into things @freelancewrestling 🤘 pic.twitter.com/OeLwJV4bv3 — craig mitchell (@CraigxMitchell) September 11, 2021

– Darin Corbin def. Angel Escalera

– Storm Grayson def. Kody Lane

Storm and Kody are tearing down the house! #RememberFreelance pic.twitter.com/McWs7XUgcT — Dave (@dtheblerd) September 11, 2021

– Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. Pick N Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez)

– Freelance World Title Tournament First Round Match: GPA def. Dan The Dad

– Freelance World Title Tournament First Round Match: Effy def. Bryce Benjamin

Another night on the indies. Already got to say 'hi' to Effy and Dan the Dad 😀. #RememberFreelance pic.twitter.com/S26mmMscki — Jay T. Shirt (@fight4ever) September 11, 2021

– Frank The Clown & Trevor Outlaw def. Isaias Velazquez & Kylie Rae