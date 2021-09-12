wrestling / News
Freelance Wrestling Remember The Name Results: World Title Tournament Matches, More
Freelance Wrestling’s Remember The Name took place over the weekend featuring matches in their World Title Tournament, and the results are online. You can see them below, per Fightful:
– Craig Mitchell def. Alfonso Gonzalez and Blair Onyx and Danger Mask and Devon Monroe and Rylie Jackson
– Darin Corbin def. Angel Escalera
– Storm Grayson def. Kody Lane
– Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. Pick N Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez)
– Freelance World Title Tournament First Round Match: GPA def. Dan The Dad
– Freelance World Title Tournament First Round Match: Effy def. Bryce Benjamin
– Frank The Clown & Trevor Outlaw def. Isaias Velazquez & Kylie Rae
