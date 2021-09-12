wrestling / News

Freelance Wrestling Remember The Name Results: World Title Tournament Matches, More

September 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Freelance Wrestling Remember the Name

Freelance Wrestling’s Remember The Name took place over the weekend featuring matches in their World Title Tournament, and the results are online. You can see them below, per Fightful:

– Craig Mitchell def. Alfonso Gonzalez and Blair Onyx and Danger Mask and Devon Monroe and Rylie Jackson

– Darin Corbin def. Angel Escalera

– Storm Grayson def. Kody Lane

– Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. Pick N Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez)

– Freelance World Title Tournament First Round Match: GPA def. Dan The Dad

– Freelance World Title Tournament First Round Match: Effy def. Bryce Benjamin

– Frank The Clown & Trevor Outlaw def. Isaias Velazquez & Kylie Rae

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Freelance Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading