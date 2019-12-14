Freelance Wrestling War Is Inevitable Results 12.13.19: Kylie Rae Beats Ethan Page in Main Event

– Freelance Wrestling held War Is Inevitable last night at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois. Below are some results from the Freelance Wrestling card, courtesy of Fightful.

* Laynie Luck defeats AJ Gray and Atticus Cogar and GPA and Gregory Iron and Tripp Cassidy

* Jesus Bryce defeats Acid Jaz

* Josh Alexander defeats Arik Cannon and Kobe Durst and Kody Lane

* Freelance World Tag Team Title Match: The Space Pirates (Shane Sabre & Space Monkey) (c) defeat No New Friends (Dan The Dad & KLD)

* No Holds Barred Match: Project MONIX defeats Isaias Velazquez

* Freelance Legacy Title – Daddy Dog Collar Match: Effy defeats Eye Candy Elliott (c) to win the title.

* Kenny Sutra & The Four Star Heroes (Chris Castro & Matt Knicks) defeat The Take It Homewreckers (Bucky Collins, Darin Corbin & Mikey)

* Freelance World Title – Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Kylie Rae defeats Ethan Page (c) to win the title. Rae won two falls to one.

