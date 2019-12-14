wrestling / News
Freelance Wrestling War Is Inevitable Results 12.13.19: Kylie Rae Beats Ethan Page in Main Event
– Freelance Wrestling held War Is Inevitable last night at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois. Below are some results from the Freelance Wrestling card, courtesy of Fightful.
* Laynie Luck defeats AJ Gray and Atticus Cogar and GPA and Gregory Iron and Tripp Cassidy
* Jesus Bryce defeats Acid Jaz
* Josh Alexander defeats Arik Cannon and Kobe Durst and Kody Lane
* Freelance World Tag Team Title Match: The Space Pirates (Shane Sabre & Space Monkey) (c) defeat No New Friends (Dan The Dad & KLD)
* No Holds Barred Match: Project MONIX defeats Isaias Velazquez
* Freelance Legacy Title – Daddy Dog Collar Match: Effy defeats Eye Candy Elliott (c) to win the title.
* Kenny Sutra & The Four Star Heroes (Chris Castro & Matt Knicks) defeat The Take It Homewreckers (Bucky Collins, Darin Corbin & Mikey)
* Freelance World Title – Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Kylie Rae defeats Ethan Page (c) to win the title. Rae won two falls to one.
run @EFFYlives #FreelanceXmas pic.twitter.com/mfdaM8TUk9
— Rory (@animagnum) December 14, 2019
sicc gig @FreelanceWres #freelancexmas 💞 pic.twitter.com/EUuvopflUS
— becoming rats (@betasoybabe) December 14, 2019
No New Friends vs. Space Pirates is my favorite match on @indiewrestling in recent memory, which says a lot #FreelanceXMAS pic.twitter.com/lpVdX6Xrxx
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) December 14, 2019
Wow!! @ProjectMONIX & @DazeZhaVoo put on one hell of a match!!! #FreelanceXmas pic.twitter.com/2JvrkQXk5a
— alyssa (@superkickbucks) December 14, 2019
These 2 guys are absolutely killing each other #FreelanceXMAS pic.twitter.com/I5WrcLFLFl
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) December 14, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Chelsea Green Has More to Say On Fans Chanting For Zack Ryder During Her Matches
- Note On What Will Happen To The Hart Foundation After Teddy Hart’s MLW Release
- Austin Aries Discusses Why Jim Cornette Dislikes Him, Cornette Telling Story About Aries Taking Bump That Made His ‘D*ck Not Work’
- Jim Ross Discusses Bob Holly Attacking Rene Dupree For Real During WWE House Show Match, The Issues Between The Two, If Holly Is A Bully