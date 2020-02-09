Freelance Wrestling Send in the Clowns Results: Kylie Rae Defends

Freelance Wrestling held their event ‘Send in the Clowns’ last night at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois. Kylie Rae defended the Freelance world title in the main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Da Soul Touchaz (Acid Jaz & Marshe Rockett) def. GPA & Jesus Bryce.

– Kobe Durst def. Atticus Cogar and Dan The Dad and Elayna Black and Gregory Iron and Laynie Luck and Rickey Shane Page and Tripp Cassidy in an eight-man scramble match.

– Warhorse def. Arik Cannon, Isaias Velazquez and Tony Depp to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling Title.

– Four Star Heroes (Chris Castro & Matt Knicks) & Kenny Sutra defeat The Take It Homewreckers (Bucky Collins, Darin Corbin & Mikey in a six-man tag street fight.

– Project MONIX def. Freelance Legacy champion Effy via DQ.

– The Space Pirates (Shane Sabre & Space Monkey) def. The Gym Nasty Boyz (Timmy Lou Retton & White Mike) (w/Stepstool Sarah) to retain the Freelance World tag team titles.

– Kylie Ray def. Robert Anthony (w/ Frank the Clown) to retain the Freelance World title.