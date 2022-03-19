wrestling / News
Freelance Wrestling A Shift in Power Results 3.18.22: Alan Angels Featured in Headliner
– Freelance Wrestling A Shift in Pwoer went down last night at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois. The event aired live on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:
* Storm Grayson beat Blair Onyx and Matt Knicks and Sabin Gauge and Sean Galway and Xavier Sky.
* Freelance Legacy Championship: Robert Anthony (c) beat Bryan Keith by disqualification to retain the title.
* GPA beat Shazza McKenzie.
* Freelance World Tag Team Championships: The Take It Homewreckers (Bucky Collins & Darin Corbin) (c) beat Kenny Alfonso & Kylie Rae to retain the titles.
* Effy beat Laynie Luck
* The Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) def. NDS (Levy Cruise & Rylie Jackson)
* Freelance World Championship: Robert Anthony (c) beat Alan Angels to retain the title.
