Freelance Wrestling We’re Gonna Plex Em Results 09.01.22: Colt Cabana, Tony Deppen In Action

Freelance Wrestling We’re Gonna Plex Em results from Emporium Logan Square in Chicago, IL are below. The event took place on September 1st and aired on IWTV. Results courtesy of Cagematch.

* Devon Monroe defeated Isaias Velazquez and Iverson and Matt Knicks and Sean Galway and Sigma

* GPA defeated Regan Lydale

* Colt Cabana defeated Alfonso Gonzalez

* Sabin Gauge & Xavier Sky defeated Janai Kai & Yoya

* Storm Grayson defeated Tony Deppen

* Project MONIX defeated Cole Radrick

* Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) defeated BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) to retain the Freelance Tag Team Titles