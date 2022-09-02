wrestling / News
Freelance Wrestling We’re Gonna Plex Em Results 09.01.22: Colt Cabana, Tony Deppen In Action
Freelance Wrestling We’re Gonna Plex Em results from Emporium Logan Square in Chicago, IL are below. The event took place on September 1st and aired on IWTV. Results courtesy of Cagematch.
* Devon Monroe defeated Isaias Velazquez and Iverson and Matt Knicks and Sean Galway and Sigma
* GPA defeated Regan Lydale
* Colt Cabana defeated Alfonso Gonzalez
* Sabin Gauge & Xavier Sky defeated Janai Kai & Yoya
* Storm Grayson defeated Tony Deppen
* Project MONIX defeated Cole Radrick
* Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) defeated BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) to retain the Freelance Tag Team Titles
5 years of Doug Collins Basketball Camp!@FreelanceWres #FreelancePlexEm pic.twitter.com/ZxdFtBif7B
— Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) September 2, 2022
Bang Bro’s & Bussy are having a fantastic one in the #FreelancePlexEm main event!!! pic.twitter.com/ha7qlkQHyV
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 2, 2022
Drunka-taker!@sean_galway1 @Natty_light_HW#FreelancePlexEm | @FreelanceWres
Full show available now on https://t.co/gcgbS9ZnAJ#freelancebanter #Freelancewrestling @indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/BdQUwMEZYg
— WWU Clips (@W_W_U_Clips) September 2, 2022
I don’t think that’s how you play pool…@Tony_Deppen @stormgraysonPW #FreelancePlexEm | @FreelanceWres
Full show available now on https://t.co/gcgbS9ZnAJ#freelancebanter #Freelancewrestling @indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/C6vUSfJ8ll
— WWU Clips (@W_W_U_Clips) September 2, 2022
