New Segments and Matches Announced for Smackdown on FS1

– During a new WWE Now video released today, WWE made some announcements for this week’s Friday Night Smackdown. This week’s show is airing on FS1 on Friday night due to the World Series. You can check out the video below.

For this week’s show, WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will appear on Miz TV ahead of the Team Hogan vs. Team Flair tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel. Hulk Hogan will be bringing along Team Captain Roman Reigns, along with team members Ali and Shorty G. Flair will be bringing along Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin.

Additionally, a new match has been announced this week with The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Big E facing former Raw tag team champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Both teams will be in the Tag Team Turmoil match set for October 31 at Crown Jewel. Finally, Nikki Cross will face Mandy Rose in a one-on-one match.

Finally, Rey Mysterio will be appearing alongside Cain Velasquez, who will have a face-to-face confrontation with Brock Lesnar this week, who will have Paul Heyman in tow. As previously reported, Bray Wyatt and the Firefly FunHouse was already announced as returning for this week’s show. Here’s the updated lineup for this week’s Friday Night Smackdown:

* Bray Wyatt and the return of the Firefly FunHouse

* The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez come face-to-face this week on Friday Night SmackDown

* “Miz TV” heads to FS1 as Hulk Hogan (including Roman Reigns, Ali, and Shorty G) and Ric Flair (With Shinsuke Nakamura and King Corbin) preview the WWE Crown Jewel showdown