Friday’s WWE Smackdown Up in Both Viewership and Rating

Programming Insider reports that last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown was up in both viewership and the key demo.

The show had 1.536 million viewers, up from the previous week’s 1.428 million.

It had an 0.47 in 18-49, up from 0.42 the week before.

Smackdown was #1 for the night on cable, beating the Mavericks vs. Suns NBA game on ESPN (1.3 million viewers, 0.39 in 18-49).