Friends and Family of WWE Stars Still Invited To Today’s Tapings

Even after a developmental talent tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, WWE is moving forward with tapings today after testing the rest of the roster and staff. Tapings were delayed due to awaiting test results and show rewrites, with the June 26 episode of Smackdown canceled for now.

PWInsider reports that friends and family of WWE stars and staff were invited back to the Performance Center today for tapings, as they were on Monday.

There were reportedly people who were unhappy with WWE bringing in outsiders for the tapings, as no one actually told staff and wrestlers until they were already inside. Several people thought it was unfair, as someone could be exposed to COVID-19. The fact that a wrestler tested positive only increased the tension over the matter.