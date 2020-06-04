FS1 to Air Survivor Series 1996 on June 16

– FOX Spports 1 (FS1) is set to air the Survivor Series 1996 event. It will be part of the Tuesday, June 16 WWE programming lineup. This will be the first time the event has aired on basic cable (h/t PWInsider).

Survivor Series 1996 was held on November 17 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event was headlined by Shawn Michaels defending his WWF World Championship against Sycho Sid. The event also featured Steve Austin vs. Bret Hard and The Undertaker vs. Mankind. This show also saw the WWF debut of The Rock.

Also set for Tuesday, June 16 on FS1 will be a new episode of WWE Backstage following the Survivor Series broadcast.

