WWE News: FS1 To Air WWE Content on Christmas Eve, WWE To Get Their Own Yule Log, Superstar Bench Press Challenge

– There will be several WWE programs on FS1 tomorrow night, which culminates in a new episode of WWE Backstage. It includes Wrestlemania’s Legendary Moments at 8 PM ET (narrated by John Cena), Friday Night Smackdown from last Friday at 9 PM ET and WWE Backstage at 11 PM ET with actor Paul Walter Hauser for “Promo School.”

– WWE will have their own version of the Yule Log on Christmas Day, starting at 8 AM ET on Youtube.

– WWE has posted a new video looking at superstar bench press challenges.