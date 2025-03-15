wrestling

FSW Announces More Details for Mecca X: BEYnefit for Bey

March 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
FSW Mecca X BEYnefit for Chris Bey Image Credit: Future Stars of Wrestling

– Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) announced more details for the upcoming Chris Bey benefit show, FSW Mecca X: BEYnefit for Bey on March 23 in Las Vegas. Ace Austin vs. Lio Rush vs. John Morrison will face off in a Triple Threat Match.

Also set for the show is a 5-Man Scramble Match, featuring Frankie Kazarian vs. Danny Limelight vs. TJP vs. Ice Williams vs. G Sharpe. WWE Superstar Karrion Kross will face on Alex Hammerstone. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Battle Royal
* Triple Threat Match: Ace Austin vs. Lio Rush vs. John Morrison
* 5-Man Scramble Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. Danny Limelight vs. TJP vs. Ice Williams vs. G Sharpe
* Karrion Kross vs. Alex Hammerstone
* WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes to appear

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Bey, FSW, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading