FSW Announces More Details for Mecca X: BEYnefit for Bey

– Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) announced more details for the upcoming Chris Bey benefit show, FSW Mecca X: BEYnefit for Bey on March 23 in Las Vegas. Ace Austin vs. Lio Rush vs. John Morrison will face off in a Triple Threat Match.

Also set for the show is a 5-Man Scramble Match, featuring Frankie Kazarian vs. Danny Limelight vs. TJP vs. Ice Williams vs. G Sharpe. WWE Superstar Karrion Kross will face on Alex Hammerstone. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Battle Royal

* Triple Threat Match: Ace Austin vs. Lio Rush vs. John Morrison

* 5-Man Scramble Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. Danny Limelight vs. TJP vs. Ice Williams vs. G Sharpe

* Karrion Kross vs. Alex Hammerstone

* WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes to appear

The 3rd match signed for Beynefit For @DashingChrisBey features Former AEW World Champion @swerveconfident returning to FSW for the 1st time in 7 years. He goes 1 on 1 with the OG of Vegas, 1st ever FSW Heavyweight Champion and Former ROH/TNA Tag Team and TV Champ @KennyKingPb2 pic.twitter.com/F3f2yna79z — 𝗙𝗨𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗪𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗚 (@FSWVegas) March 13, 2025

