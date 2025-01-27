FSW Announces Benefit Show For Chris Bey In March

Future Stars Of Wrestling has announced a benefit show for Chris Bey to take place in March. The Las Vegas promotion announced that they will be holding a show on March 23rd to benefit the TNA star, who is out of action after suffering a serious neck injury at TNA’s October taping.

The promotion wrote:

“Last night we announced a @DashingChrisBey Beynefit Show, for Sun Mar 23rd. This Mecca Event will feature some of the biggest stars. The outpouring of support Chris has received has been amazing, and numerous talent has reached out to appear. More details to come. SAVE THE DATE!”

Bey is the current FSW Mecca Grand Champion.