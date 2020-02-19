FSW Announces Mecca VI Event for March 15 in Las Vegas: Brian Pillman Jr., Tom Lawlor, Tessa Blanchard, Chris Masters and More to be Featured

– Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) has announced that its FSW Mecca VI event will be held on Sunday, March 15 at Sam’s Town Live! in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be streamed live on FITE TV. The card will feature the first round of a new tournament to crown a new Mecca Grand Champion.

The first names set for the tournament include Chris Masters, Chris Bey, Willie Mack, Brian Pillman Jr., Alexander Hammerstone, and Tom Lawlor. Also, Tessa Blanchard will be making her FSW debut on the card. Former WWE Cruiserweight champion TJ Perkins (aka TJP) will be in action too.

FSW Mecca returns to @samstownlv on Sunday March 15! Chris Masters, Willie Mack and Chris Bey are the first three names signed to this star-studded event! TIX: https://t.co/8Rtw80sbKa

INFO: https://t.co/BM3dTeaVxq pic.twitter.com/uIon6bxWUc — Future Stars of Wrestling (@fswvegas) February 18, 2020