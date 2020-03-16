wrestling / News
FSW Mecca VI Results: Tessa Blanchard and Other Impact Stars In Action
Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW) held their Mecca VI event last night at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Tessa Blanchard and other Impact stars in action. Here are results, via Fightful:
* The Unguided def. Sky High (Mondo Rox & Robby Lit)
* Kyle Hawk def. Owen Travers and Shaggy McLovin
* FSW Tag Team Championships: Kenny King & Shogun Jones (c) def. Big Money Clutch & Sugar Brown
* FSW Grand Title Tournament First Round Match: Michael Elgin def. Tom Lawlor
* FSW No Limits Championship: Ice Williams (c) def. Funny Bone and Remy Marcel and TJP
* FSW Grand Title Tournament First Round Match: Willie Mack def. Sefa Fatu
* Tessa Blanchard def. Lacey Ryan
* FSW Grand Title Tournament First Round Match: Alexander Hammerstone def. Chris Adonis
* FSW Grand Title Tournament First Round Match: Chris Bey def. Daga
The bro @DashingChrisBey straight finessing Daga #MeccaVI pic.twitter.com/xTkE4NCkHO
— WrestleWithJae /ThatBoyKentwood (@JaeGrad) March 16, 2020
@FilthyTomLawlor ain't that filthy.
Safety first.🤣🤣 #MeccaVI 🧻🧻 pic.twitter.com/TzieXHpe4Y
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) March 16, 2020
@MegaTJP rules! #MeccaVI pic.twitter.com/odTpHBqyFr
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) March 16, 2020
Attack of the @Willie_Mack! #MeccaVI pic.twitter.com/KttQt7mphV
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) March 16, 2020
@Tess_Blanchard connects with the 💎 cutter! #MeccaVI pic.twitter.com/ESl3xqwlgV
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) March 16, 2020
