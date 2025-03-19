FSW Promoter Says CM Punk and Other WWE Stars Wanted To Work Chris Bey Benefit

In an interview with Fightful, FSW promoter Joe DeFalco said that CM Punk and other WWE stars wanted to work the promotion’s upcoming benefit show for Chris Bey. Karrion Kross was added to the event, where he’ll face Hammerstone.

He said: “Rey Mysterio was going to work the show, which was crazy to me. He wanted to work. He was trying to tag team with TJ Wilson, who hasn’t wrestled in forever, and Kevin [Karrion Kross] reached out and TJ was like, ‘Don’t worry about it. I won’t do any high flying stuff. I would just do mat stuff.’ He was talking about teaming with Rey Mysterio to wrestle Dominik [Mysterio] and Kross in the main event. That became, ‘Hold on, we have the European tour.’ That kind of put the kibosh on that. Bey was talking to CM Punk yesterday and Punk was like, ‘If we weren’t on this tour, I would have worked the show.’ If somebody would have told us, I would have moved it a week later.“