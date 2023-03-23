FTR Agree To Put AEW Careers On the Line For Tag Team Title Shot

FTR are putting their AEW careers on the line for a World Tag Team Championship match, as revealed on this week’s Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw FTR come out to the ring after The Gunns retained their championships against Top Flight.

Colten Gunn initially said that nothing would make them give FTR a shot for the titles, until Dax Harwood offered to put their AEW careers on the line. The Gunns accepted the offer and spit at FTR before leaving.

There’s no word as of yet regarding when the match will take place.