wrestling / News
FTR and Blackpool Combat Club Fight To Time Limit Draw on AEW Collision
FTR battled Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta on AEW Collision, but a winner could not be determined in the match. The two teams fought to a twenty-minute time limit draw. After the match, FTR demanded five more minutes. Before the Blackpool Combat Club could agree, Brandon Cutler came out on behalf of the EVPs. He said that there would be no time extension as the contract says “twenty minutes, not twenty-five.” All four men beat him up to close the segment, with Claudio telling FTR that he’d be open to a rematch.
