FTR Capture ROH Tag Team Championships At Supercard Of Honor

FTR are your new ROH World Tag Team Champions following Supercard Of Honor. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood defeated the Briscoes to win the titles on tonight’s show, and you can see some clips from the match below.

The win marks FTR’s first run with the titles, and ends the Briscoes’ 12th run at 111 days. The Briscoes won the titles from The OGK at ROH Final Battle 2021.

