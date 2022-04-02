wrestling / News
FTR Capture ROH Tag Team Championships At Supercard Of Honor
FTR are your new ROH World Tag Team Champions following Supercard Of Honor. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood defeated the Briscoes to win the titles on tonight’s show, and you can see some clips from the match below.
The win marks FTR’s first run with the titles, and ends the Briscoes’ 12th run at 111 days. The Briscoes won the titles from The OGK at ROH Final Battle 2021.
You can see our live coverage of Supercard of Honor here.
the wait is over – #DEMBOYSvsTOPGUYS
ROH #SupercardOfHonor pic.twitter.com/wlyZ2nFDzX
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
Heads and tables DO NOT MIX! #DEMBOYSvsTOPGUYS is happening right now! Watch #ROH #SupercardofHonor LIVE on @FiteTV, #HonorClub & @ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/Bsxud0kWyg
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
😱😱😱 #DEMBOYSvsTOPGUYS blowing the roof off the @CulwellCenter ! Watch #ROH #SupercardofHonor LIVE on @FiteTV, #HonorClub & @ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/Ydb7u149Oi
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
BIG RIG by #FTR!!!!! Watch #ROH #SupercardofHonor LIVE on @FiteTV, #HonorClub & @ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/UxvUWtweNI
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
Your new #ROH World Tag Team Champions – #FTR !!! @DaxFTR and @CashWheelerFTR are victorious after that absolutely INSANE battle here at #ROH #SupercardofHonor! Watch it LIVE on @FiteTV, #HonorClub & @ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/FP7w2DApee
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 2, 2022
