FTR Changing Name Of Signature Finisher To Honor Brodie Lee

FTR used Shatter Machine as the name of their finishing move in WWE, but Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood changed it to The Goodnight Express once they joined AEW. However, FTR now has a new name for the move to honor the late Jon Huber (aka Brodie Lee).

Hardwood took to Twitter to reveal that FTR is replacing The Goodnight Express name with “Big Rig” in order to honor the legacy of Lee.

“After speaking with Amanda, and getting her blessing, we have decided to change the name of The Goodnight Express to “Big Rig”. This is our way of keeping a bit of his legacy alive in professional wrestling. We love you, Brodie. Can’t wait to see you again,” Hardwood wrote.

FTR is set to square off with Jurassic Express on night two of AEW New Year’s Smash on Jan. 13.