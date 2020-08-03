FTR Claim They Helped Randy Orton Prepare For Backlash Match, Worked With Edge A Year Before Return

Fightful reports that FTR said that Randy Orton flew to Asheville, NC and worked with them to prepare for ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ at Backlash. Edge also currently lives in Asheville. FTR noted that Orton worked with them because he wanted to improve his technical wrestling.

Dax Harwood added that the team worked with Edge a year before his WWE return, after previously working with Beth Phoenix and Natalya. That would have been the first time Edge did wrestling-related bumps after his neck injury, and he had only performed spears. Edge had said that he loved having Beth Phoenix to work with but knew she would likely take it easy on him.

Cash Wheeler said he called a belly-to-back suplex on the fly and Edge didn’t expect it. He was happy after the fact because he knew he could take the move.