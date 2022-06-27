wrestling / News
FTR Comment On IWGP Tag Title Win, Reference WWE Booking
June 27, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood of FTR commented on the team winning the IWGP Heavyweight tag team titles last night at Forbidden Door. He also referenced his time in WWE.
He wrote: “3 years ago, I was shaving this man’s back. Now, we’re the IWGP World Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.
Thank y’all for sticking with us. 7 Star FTR. Top Guys, out.”
Cash Wheeler replied: “Technically, I shaved yours.”
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 27, 2022
— Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) June 27, 2022
