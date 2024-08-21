– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced a new Trios Match for tonight’s edition of Dynamite in Cardiff, Wales. Tonight’s show marks the first-ever edition of Dynamite held outside of North America and the first one in the UK.

FTR will team up with Darby Allin against The Elite’s Young Bucks and TNT Champion Jack Perry for the matchup. Tony Khan wrote, “TONIGHT Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Our first ever AEW TV in the UK TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT @DarbyAllin/@DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR vs TNT Champion @boy_myth_legend/@AEW World Tag Team Champions @youngbucks Before their battles @wembleystadium Sunday, Darby/FTR fight the Elite TONIGHT!”

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales. The show will be broadcast on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Saraya

* Chris Jericho vs. Tommy Billington

* FTR & Darby Allin vs. The Elite (The Young Bucks and Jack Perry)

* Big Bill vs. HOOK

* MJF and Will Ospreay face-to-face

* Final Showdown between Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland