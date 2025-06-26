– In a post on social media, FTR’s Dax Harwood declared that “it’s time for a Revival” and that FTR is the team that the AEW tag team division should be built around. Additionally, he quoted CM Punk with his famous line, “Tell me when I’m telling lies.”

Dax Harwood wrote, “I think it was a famous poet or something that once said ‘Tell me when I’m telling lies.’ The Winningest Tag Team in AEW History. The most consistent tag team in AEW history; in quantity AND quality. The tag team the division should be built around. It’s time for a Revival.”

FTR were in action for last Saturday’s live edition of AEW Collision. They teamed with ProtoShita’s Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher to pick up a win over the team of Bandido, Daniel Garcia, and Paragon (Adam Cole and Roderick Strong).

Previously at AEW Double or Nothing last month, FTR became the most winningest tag team in AEW after beating the team of Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness. They’ve also held the AEW World Tag Team Titles on two separate occasions.