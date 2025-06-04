wrestling / News
FTR’s Dax Harwood Makes Fun of Atlantis Jr. & Templario Ahead of AEW Fyter Fest Bout
– FTR will be in action on tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest special. The former AEW Tag Team Champions are set to face Atlantis Jr. and Templario. Ahead of tonight’s bout, FTR’s Dax Harwood trolled FTR’s opponents via social media. He wrote the following:
“Tonight’s a big night for Atlantic and Tempura Shrimp. They finally have an opportunity to face the greatest tag team of all time. I’m sure they’re nervous. Guys, we put our boots on one foot at a time, just like everyone else! No need to be nervous! 4 solid hours LIVE tonight! #AEWFyterFest”
That bout goes down later tonight at AEW Fyter Fest. Tonight’s show is being held at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado. The four-hour special airs live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. It will also be simulcast on Max.
