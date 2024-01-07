wrestling / News
FTR Defeats House of Black on AEW Collision, Daniel Garcia Attacks Brody King
FTR will not be joining the House of Black any time soon, as they defeated the faction on tonight’s AEW Collision. If Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews won, FTR would be forced to renounce their families and join the faction. At one point, Brody King came out to interfere but was stopped by Daniel Garcia. Harwood then pinned Matthews to get the win.
After the match, FTR and Garcia were laid out by the House of Black.
