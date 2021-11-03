wrestling / News
FTR to Defend AAA Tag Titles Against Samuray del Sol & Aerostar on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
– As previously reported, FTR issued an open challenge to defend their AAA tag team titles tonight on AEW Dynamite. During today’s Wrestling Observer Live, AEW President Tony Khan announced their opponents for tonight’s show. FTR will defend their tag titles against Aerostar and Samuray del Sol.
FTR specifically asked for a team of luchadores to face for their title defense. The only exception is that they refused defend the titles against The Lucha Bros.
Samuray del Sol, formerly Kalisto, makes his AEW in-ring debut here. He was released by WWE last April. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live on TNT at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW TBS Championship Tournament Match: Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter
* AAA Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Aerostar & Samuray del Sol
* Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade el Idolo
* Kenny Omega vs. Alan Angels
