FTR Discuss The Build for Their Match Against The Young Bucks Not Being as Good as They Hoped

– WrestleTalk’s Louis Dangoor recently interviewed AEW tag team champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), who discussed the team’s upcoming title defense against The Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear in November. FTR will defend their titles against the Bucks on November 9. Below are some highlights.

Dax Harwood on how he thinks the build to their match with The Bucks could be better: “We begged for our release from WWE for two years, and I’m not saying that with any bitterness. We begged for our release from WWE because of this match… Am I happy with the build? I think the build to this match could be a little bit better. Obviously when you’re an artist, you think that your piece is the most important piece in the whole muesum, and I do believe that. I don’t know if that comes off as selfish or not, but we believe that our piece in the AEW art is the most important art in the muesum of Full Gear. The build, I feel, could have been a little bit better. We could have had a little more time devoted to this match and to make it a little more special. But with everything that has been given to us, we all four have put every ounce of effort into these next few weeks of building to make sure it’s just as important as we want it to come off, just as important as the fans had hoped it to be and I think that at Full Gear, you’re going to see quite possibly the greatest tag team match of all time… This match is super important to us, I wish the build could have been a little bit better, but I’ll tell you this, the next few months should be fun.”

Wheeler on the FTR vs. Young Bucks match being two weeks again: “It’s kind of surreal, I don’t know if it’s really sunk in yet that it’s less than two weeks away. What is it, eight days away right now? I have this tension in me, this energy and anxiety that I haven’t felt since the American Alpha stuff, the DIY stuff just because we hope that this lives up to the expectations that we have for it and the fans have for it. We have dreamed about being the best tag team in the world and proving it to the point where nobody can ever deny that. We hope this match can be a defining tag team match for our generation….”

Harwood on tag team wrestling being bastardized: “For so long, professional wrestling has kind of bastardised tag team wrestling and it’s been put on the backburner. We’re hoping that this isn’t the pinnacle of tag team wrestling, we hope it is the beginning of the build for tag team wrestling, to show how important tag team wrestling is, to show what an integral part of tag team wrestling this can be.”

Wheeler on the build not being what they hoped it would be: “To get to your question, the build hasn’t been exactly what I hope it would be, and maybe we won’t main event Full Gear, but we are going to guaran-god damn-tee that no one on that show can follow us after that and there’s nothing left standing. Those fans are going to be so spent and people watching at home are going to be so exhausted, that we are going to be on our last legs so that people know, without a shadow of doubt, that it was the best tag team match they are ever going to see.”