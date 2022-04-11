FTR Discuss What They Want to See Happen With ROH

FTR recently weighed in on what they they’d like to see happen with ROH now that it has relaunched under Tony Khan. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood spoke with the Dallas Morning News for an interview ahead of last week’s Supercard of Honor match, and you can see some highlights below:

Wheeler on the status of his arm: “It’s not too bad. It’s progressed. There’s still going to be some weirdness to it, some tingling and just a little bit of grip strength stuff still. But, all in all, it’s fine. I can tape it up and even without being 100%, we’re the best tag team on the planet. So, it’s not going to stop us.”

Harwood on having matches with the likes of the Hardys & Briscoes: “Pretty excited. But, man, they have the opportunity to step in the ring with us. I think it’s the other way around from what you said. It’s cool to be able to have the Hardy Boyz on our roster, and it’s cool to be able to wrestle Mark and Jay [Briscoe] – one of the greatest tag teams in the history of wrestling. But let’s not short change ourself. We are the greatest tag team maybe in the history of wrestling. And I think Friday night in Dallas if we complete our title chase of the ROH world tag team championships (Editor’s note: They did.), we will go down as the most decorated and greatest tag team ever. So, it’s their pleasure, not ours.”

Wheeler on what he’d like to see ROH become: “Personally, I would just like to see it continue to be what it’s always been. It’s been a place that’s provided some of the best wrestlers we’ve ever had come through our generation start there. It was a proving ground. It was a learning ground. It was a place where I, personally, as a young teenage guy aspiring to be a wrestler – that was kind of high on my list as far as what I wanted to accomplish. At that point, making Ring of Honor meant you could really, really work. That meant, at the time, you were some of the best. You didn’t get there just by being OK. So, I think it was a place where people strived to be because they knew it was something to be proud of, and also the only place you were going to be able to learn and go on to do the things that guys like CM Punk and [Samoa] Joe and [Bryan] Danielson and [Seth] Rollins have done.

”There’s so many guys that started in Ring of Honor and got their big first taste of mainstream wrestling, and that helped ready them, I think, for stuff like AEW, stuff like WWE, stuff like WrestleMania, stuff like TakeOver, All-In, Double or Nothing. That’s kind of what it was, it was a place to prepare you for a long, successful career. And I think, hopefully, that’s still the case.”

Harwood on ROH’s future: “I think now it’s going to be less of a developmental system, as some people have alluded to. I think it’s going to be more of what it was in its heyday. I think Ring of Honor fans and professional wrestling fans are lucky that someone like Tony Khan bought the rights to Ring of Honor, because he’s just as big – maybe more – of a wrestling fan that everyone else out there watching. And he wants Ring of Honor to be successful. He wants to continue to be the proving ground of professional wrestling, and to have the greatest professional wrestlers come through that area.”