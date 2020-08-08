wrestling / News
FTR Do Not Want Six-Man Titles Yet In AEW
August 8, 2020 | Posted by
Fightful reports that they recently spoke with FTR and asked the tag team about the possibility of six-man tag team titles in AEW. The former Revival say they don’t want those titles right now, as they consider it ‘trying to run’ before they can walk. However, they said they wouldn’t mind having the titles once the standard tag division is properly established.
As for who they teamed with, they mentioned Chris Jericho and MJF. They believe MJF matches them from a mental and philosophical standpoint, and they get along backstage.
