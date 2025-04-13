FTR Explain Why They Attacked Cope, Nigel McGuinness Saves Tony Schavione On AEW Collision

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, FTR explained why they attacked Cope at Dynasty this past Sunday. Cash Wheeler said that they didn’t plan the attack in advance, but after they saw Cope moving around backstage. They decided then that he was too selfish. Dax Harwood added that he wanted Cope to retire after a long run with Rated FTR, but said Cope was more concerned with a singles career.

After that, the team called Tony Schiavone to the ring. Tony said he wondered what would happened to Harwood’s daughter, when she went to school and her classmates knew what her father did to Cope. FTR then attempted a spike piledriver on Schiavone, but Nigel McGuinness made the save. Daniel Garcia came to the ring and was accidentally shoved down, before FTR apologized.