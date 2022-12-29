FTR Reportedly Finished With AAA For Now After Dropping Tag Team Titles

FTR’s run in Lucha Libre AAA is reportedly finished for now after they lost the AAA World Tag Team Championships on Wednesday. As reported, the AEW tag team lost the titles to Dralistico and Dragon Lee at last night’s Noche de Campeones event. Lee then announced that he has signed with WWE and will be heading there in January.

According to Fightful Select, the loss was both to continue FTR’s losing streak storyline and because they’re done with AAA. FTR told the company that they wanted to drop the titles and finish up with them to close out the year. The team held the titles for 438 days.

There’s no official word on the team’s future plans. Dax Hardwood said in a November interview that the team have considered a hiatus from TV wrestling once their contracts are up in the spring, though that is not confirmed to be the plan.