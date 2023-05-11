FTR Weigh In On the Importance of AEW All In At Wembley Stadium

AEW is heading to London for All In, and FTR recently shared their thoughts about the show’s importance to AEW. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler appeared at a UK fan convention and talked about the upcoming show. You can check out highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Wheeler on the show’s importance: “I think that Wembley could be maybe the most important show in AEW history other than when they first launched.”

Harwood on the show’s importance: “I think that this event will take AEW to the next level,. I think this event will allow AEW to shut up some of the haters and some of the critics who say, “Oh, ‘they’re not competition.’ Yeah, we might not be right up there with WWE who has a 50-year lead on us, but we’re right on your tails, and I’ll be damned if we won’t quit fighting until we get right there with you.”