wrestling / News

FTR Make In-Ring Debut On AEW Dynamite (Pics, Video)

June 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
FTR AEW Dynamite

FTR had their first match in AEW on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The team faced off with The Butcher and The Blade in the opening match of tonight’s show, coming away with the win. You can see pics and video of the match below.

The match follows FTR’s debut on Dynamite two weeks ago when they came out to help the Young Bucks following an attack by Butcher and Blade.

FTR

