FTR Make In-Ring Debut On AEW Dynamite (Pics, Video)
FTR had their first match in AEW on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The team faced off with The Butcher and The Blade in the opening match of tonight’s show, coming away with the win. You can see pics and video of the match below.
The match follows FTR’s debut on Dynamite two weeks ago when they came out to help the Young Bucks following an attack by Butcher and Blade.
WAKE UP & FIGHT #FTR @DaxHarwood & @CashWheelerFTR make their in-ring debut NOW!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/eewRreS7M9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 11, 2020
A little gamesmanship from @CashWheelerFTR #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/yaFGK5ee3M
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 11, 2020
SAY YEAH! @DaxHarwood @CashWheelerFTR #FTR #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/I07qar3IYT
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) June 11, 2020
What a venomous attack by @DaxHarwood & @CashWheelerFTR showing absolute power & glory against The Butcher & The Blade!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/OkSHuJIlai
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 11, 2020
