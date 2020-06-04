FTR In-Ring Debut & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley Set For AEW Dark

AEW has announced several matches, including FTR’s in-ring debut, for next week’s AEW Dynamite. On this week’s episode of Dynamite, the following matches were announced:

* Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara

* AEW TNT Championship Title Match: Marq Queen vs. Cody

* FTR vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* Santana, Ortiz, and Hager vs. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy

In addition, Jon Moxley will be in action on this week’s AEW Dark although his opponent was not named.