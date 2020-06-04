wrestling / News

FTR In-Ring Debut & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley Set For AEW Dark

June 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
FTR AEW Dynamite 5-27-20

AEW has announced several matches, including FTR’s in-ring debut, for next week’s AEW Dynamite. On this week’s episode of Dynamite, the following matches were announced:

* Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara
* AEW TNT Championship Title Match: Marq Queen vs. Cody
* FTR vs. The Butcher and The Blade
* Santana, Ortiz, and Hager vs. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy

In addition, Jon Moxley will be in action on this week’s AEW Dark although his opponent was not named.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, AEW Dynamite, FTR, Jon Moxley, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading