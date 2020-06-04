wrestling / News
FTR In-Ring Debut & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley Set For AEW Dark
June 3, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has announced several matches, including FTR’s in-ring debut, for next week’s AEW Dynamite. On this week’s episode of Dynamite, the following matches were announced:
* Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara
* AEW TNT Championship Title Match: Marq Queen vs. Cody
* FTR vs. The Butcher and The Blade
* Santana, Ortiz, and Hager vs. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy
In addition, Jon Moxley will be in action on this week’s AEW Dark although his opponent was not named.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Sends Out Company Email Detailing WWE’s Dedication and Support for Diversity, Availability of Mental Health Counseling
- Kane Says WWE Wouldn’t Have Survived Without The Undertaker
- Yet Another NXT Wrestler Rumored For Main Roster Call Up
- Matt Riddle Says Shane McMahon Thanked Him For Not Swinging on Goldberg, Says They Still Don’t See Eye-to-Eye