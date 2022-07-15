FTR Was Initially Unsure About Rematch With Briscoes, Wasn’t Sure They Could Top First Bout

FTR will run it back against The Briscoes at ROH Death Before Dishonor, and the AEW team revealed why they were initially unsure about a rematch. Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview and talked about their first match with the Briscoes which took place at Supercard of Honor, the rematch and more. You can check out some highlights below.

Harwood on Tony Khan pitching the rematch: “I had a talk with Tony (Khan) and he pitched the match with Briscoes. And I said, ‘Man, I don’t know if I want to go back to that.’ Because in my mind, that moment on April 1 was the perfect moment for me and Cash. I could have retired right after that. Because that match to me was so different than any structured wrestling match you see today. And I think that’s why it’s my favorite.”

Harwood on the rematch’s value to the PPV: “Man, Ring of Honor needs a spark, and what better spark would there be than the rematch of Briscoes vs. FTR? And then I started thinking my anxiety is gonna kick in worrying about this. And then on top of that, I started thinking that’s what I want, I want the anxiety of trying to top that [first] match, I want the anxiety of trying to have a better FTR match than we had at Supercard of Honor. And so now, that’s my goal. To have a better match.”

Wheeler on the first match between the two: “I would say, our first match against the Briscoes is my favorite match of our career. It just was something that I’ll never forget from the moment we went out there. Like, we just felt the energy from the crowd. And the crowd has been the missing ingredient, I think, for making all these things work the way they have. I’m not going to try to compare it to the first match, I’m not going to try to live up to the expectations that I feel like are gonna be put on us. I just know we want to go out there and we want to have a great tag team wrestling fight. And we want it to be a big fight feel. I want to make those tag team titles need more than ever. So we take this very seriously.”

ROH Death Before Dishonor takes place on July 23rd and airs live on PPV.