wrestling / News
FTR, Jamie Hayter Issue Challenges For AEW Dynamite: Fight For the Fallen
FTR and Jamie Hayters have issued challengers for matches at the Fight For the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite next month. This week’s episode of Dynamite saw FTR appear in a segment in which they said that, while they were not cleared due to the Death Riders’ attack on Collision, they were issuing the challenge for the January 1st episode of Dynamite. The two also noted that they would not be coming alone.
In addition, Jamie Hayter appeared in a backstage promo and called Julia Hart a coward for attacking her. Hayter issued a challenge to Hart for the episode as well.
Neither match has yet to be officially confirmed.
FTR speak on the disgusting actions by the Death Riders last Saturday night!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@CashWheelerFTR | @DaxFTR pic.twitter.com/nQJW1TPMsG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 19, 2024
Jamie Hayter issues a challenge to the returning Julia Hart!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@jmehytr pic.twitter.com/7934V8OxcT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 19, 2024
More Trending Stories
- WWE Producer Lee Fitting Dismissed From ESPN Following Allegations of Misconduct
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Telling Todd Grisham To Downplay Christian’s WWE Return
- WWE Denies LA Knight Injury After Meet & Greet Pulled
- Triple H Says It Took A Long Time To Get Undertaker To Agree To WWE WrestleMania XL Appearance