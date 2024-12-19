wrestling / News

FTR, Jamie Hayter Issue Challenges For AEW Dynamite: Fight For the Fallen

FTR and Jamie Hayters have issued challengers for matches at the Fight For the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite next month. This week’s episode of Dynamite saw FTR appear in a segment in which they said that, while they were not cleared due to the Death Riders’ attack on Collision, they were issuing the challenge for the January 1st episode of Dynamite. The two also noted that they would not be coming alone.

In addition, Jamie Hayter appeared in a backstage promo and called Julia Hart a coward for attacking her. Hayter issued a challenge to Hart for the episode as well.

Neither match has yet to be officially confirmed.

