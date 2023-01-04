FTR Loses IWGP Tag Team Titles To Bishamon At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

At one time FTR held three championships at the same time, and now they have none. At today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler lost the IWGP tag team titles to Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto). The team were able to hit Dax with the GYR to get the win.

This ends the one and only reign of FTR at 192 days. They won the belts from United Empire at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door back on June 26, 2022. This is the second reign for Bishamon.