FTR Defeats Lucha Brothers in Ladder Match at AAA TripleMania Regia (Highlights)

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) retained the AAA World Tag Team Titles at AAA TripleMania Regia on Saturday, defeating the Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) in a ladder match. FTR got the win after Vickie Guerrero threw powder into Penta’s eyes, leading to him going from the ladder through a table.

