wrestling / News
FTR Defeats Lucha Brothers in Ladder Match at AAA TripleMania Regia (Highlights)
FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) retained the AAA World Tag Team Titles at AAA TripleMania Regia on Saturday, defeating the Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) in a ladder match. FTR got the win after Vickie Guerrero threw powder into Penta’s eyes, leading to him going from the ladder through a table.
Some highlights from the match are below.
FTR with the homage to Gringos Locos Eddie Guerrero tonight alongside Vickie. Tremendous detail. pic.twitter.com/TZ5FILC0MH
— Arturo R. Garcia (@aboynamedart) December 5, 2021
🤯 @CashWheelerFTR y @DaxFTR junto a @VickieGuerrero de @AEW presentes en #TriplemaniaRegia
🔴 EN VIVO | @FiteTV y @canalspace #30AniversarioAAA pic.twitter.com/looQm1PsoW
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) December 5, 2021
😠 @CashWheelerFTR junto a @DaxFTR y @VickieGuerrero buscarán retener los campeonatos de parejas AAA en #TriplemaniaRegia 💥#30AniversarioAAA pic.twitter.com/FR1WoAHgeE
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) December 5, 2021
My homeboys FTR #TripleManiaRegia pic.twitter.com/epUmJNrQ51
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) December 5, 2021
Peak AAA #TriplemaníaRegia #LuchaLibreAAA pic.twitter.com/vhE99Ue3qe
— Donal オビエド (@D_Wrestlingifs) December 5, 2021
NOT this way!! With the help of @VickieGuerrero, @CashWheelerFTR
and @DaxFTR defeat The Lucha Bros at #TripleManiaRegia @luchalibreaaa
Watch 📺 https://t.co/dLOOo7bRSP pic.twitter.com/eiAohBJwGf
— FITE (@FiteTV) December 5, 2021
