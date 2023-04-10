FTR Made Decision To Stay In AEW Before Recent WWE Sale

In an interview with Uproxx, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, FTR, spoke about their decision to stay in AEW, which they did before the recent WWE sale. WWE was sold to Endeavor, who plan to merge it with UFC. Harwood did note that the ‘uncertainty’ of Vince McMahon’s return to power ‘helped’, however. Here are highlights:

Cash Wheeler on staying with AEW: “AEW is home, this is where we want to cement our legacy, and I think this is going to be our definitive run right here.”

Wheeler on their past three years: “To be able to go to Japan and do what we’ve done, to go to Mexico and do what we’ve done, to go work for these independents and do stuff with Bret (Hart), to do stuff that we’ve had on our bucket list, that from 2014 to 2020 was not even possible. There’s so much more we can do and we wanted to do,” Wheeler says. “There’s more to wrestling than one company. I love getting to go in front of 2,000 people, 20,000 people, whatever it is, as long as they care and they love what we do. It’s the passion that these fans bring to us that really helped elevate us to where we are now. So it’s hard to say bye.”

Harwood on how AEW has handled them: “I think that Tony gets Dax and Cash, FTR, better than Vince. I think he understands that we are average, everyday human beings that just caught on with the fans because they can relate to us, because we’re either family men or just regular human beings. We just enjoy physicality and we enjoy fighting, and I think that they can live their lives through us. (Vince has) a business track record that proves that he is obviously very intelligent to the business, but I think he thinks he knows what the Revival was better than we did. That’s why he came up with all those cartoon costumes he gave us. In contrast, Tony understands that no one knows who we are better than us, and no one can display our characters or show our characteristics better than we can.”

Harwood on AEW’s schedule: “I’m very glad and very fortunate that we made the decision to stay here in AEW. My family is very happy and very supportive of that because now I get to be home and go to Finley’s soccer games and dance practice and gymnastic meets and things like that. And overall, in the next few years, FTR will be able to continue to cement our legacy and hopefully, and I say this with humility, hopefully go down as at least one of the greatest tag teams of all time.”