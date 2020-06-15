FTR on Not Being Pushed in WWE, Tag Team Wrestling Not Being Vince McMahon’s ‘Cup of Tea’ Anymore

FTR discussed why they didn’t get pushed in WWE during their appearance on the Jim Cornette Experience. While the former Revival had a few short tag team title runs, they generally were viewed as being underutilized by many in WWE and both Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood discussed why they think that was the case. Harwood noted that they as a team just were not the mold of what Vince McMahon was looking for and discussed how McMahon doesn’t find much interest in a developed tag team division at this point.

Harwood on Vince McMahon not pushing them: “Vince, he has his, the things he likes, and he has the things he doesn’t like. And that’s okay. We weren’t his — and we told him this in our last meeting, we know we’re not his cup of tea. He laughed at it, and you know, tried to shrug it off. But we told him, ‘We know we’re not your cup of tea, Vince. And that’s okay. We’re not gonna be everybody’s cup of tea, and we’re not gonna please everybody. And we’re not here to please everybody. But what we do know is that there’s nobody better than us, and we’re gonna work harder than anybody in the company.’ And it just didn’t pan out that way.”

Wheeler on their relationship with Vince: “I don’t know what it was about us that he didn’t like, or that somebody didn’t like or didn’t see anything in. But like, we’re not the first, we won’t be the last. So I wish I had some sort of answer, I wish I had some sort of closure on it, where I can say definitively, ‘This is what it was. This was our fault for this or our fault for that.’ But I’ll never know, so I mean, I’ll always wonder what it could have been, but I’m not gonna dwell on it either.”

Harwood on Vince’s perception of tag team wrestling: “I think it goes back to us not being Vince’s cup of tea. I just think that right now, in the last 15 years, tag team wrestling hasn’t been Vince’s cup of tea. And again, that’s okay because that’s his company, and that’s his money, and that’s how he wants to spend it, that’s fine.”

