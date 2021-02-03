FTR Off This Week’s AEW Dynamite Due to ‘Suspension,’ Replaced By Dark Order

FTR will not be competing in the Beach Break battle royal after all, as they’ve been “suspended” by the company. AEW announced that Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have been suspended after they assaulted Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy last week and cut off Luchasaurus’ horns.

The company announced:

“Upon review of their conduct after the Jungle Boy v. Dax Harwood match, FTR are suspended from competition for 1 week, thus out of the #BeachBreak Tag Team Battle Royale. FTR are replaced by John Silver & Alex Reynolds on #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama TOMORROW night at 8pm ET/7pm CT!”